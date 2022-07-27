Braves vs. Phillies Highlights

CBC

Riverside Secondary School (RSS) has chosen the Stingers as its new team name after abandoning the Rebels' name and logo earlier this year over its links to white supremacy and anti-Black racism. The east end Windsor high school announced the new name in a video posted to YouTube earlier this month in what the principal is describing as a soft launch. "I think that we made the right decision. We're doing what we feel is right for our students and for our staff and community," principal Dina Sali