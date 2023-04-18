Braves vs. Padres Highlights
Austin Riley hit a two-run home run in the top of the 1st inning to lead the Braves to a 2-0 win over the Padres
Austin Riley hit a two-run home run in the top of the 1st inning to lead the Braves to a 2-0 win over the Padres
Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen, who purchased the team for $2.4 billion, is not afraid to open the checkbook. Complete list of the 30 payrolls.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes and optioned outfielder Jordan Luplow to triple-A affiliate Buffalo on Monday. Lukes will be active for Monday night's game against the Houston Astros. The 28-year-old from Portland, Ore., has made three Major League appearances in his career, all with the Blue Jays this season, but has yet to take an at-bat. He has one home run and a .333 batting average with Buffalo this season. Luplow, a 29-year-old from Visalia, Calif., failed
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
The Bruins may be facing their first real bit of adversity this season, hours ahead of their opening game in the playoffs.
The long, arduous march to the Stanley Cup Finals is about to begin, and some challengers are better equipped for the task than others.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames are on the hunt for a new general manager after it was announced on Monday that Brad Treliving had left the team after nine seasons. “The Calgary Flames and Brad Treliving have mutually agreed to part ways. Brad's contract expires on June 30 and he will not return as the Flames general manager for next season,” said John Bean, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO, at Monday's press conference. “On behalf of the Flames ownership, management,
The NHL legend can now consider himself an accomplished long-distance runner after completing the 127th Boston Marathon.
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
Mets rookie Brett Baty is a hot waiver add, but he isn't the only emerging player worth a look. Dalton Del Don examines six pickups to consider.
Curling Canada announced significant changes to some of its major events on Monday. The four-player Olympic trials for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, an eight-team event, will open with a round-robin draw, with the top three teams making the playoffs. The second and third-place teams will then meet in the semifinal while the first-place team advances directly to the final, where the two remaining teams will face off in a best-of-three for the first time ever. Curling Canada is also making change
Mahomes didn’t mince words in analyzing the deal received by the quarterback of the team he beat in the Super Bowl: “He deserves it.”
It's ideal to be firing on all cylinders entering the NHL playoffs, but it doesn't always matter once the puck drops on the postseason.
Spieth missed two excellent chances to successfully defend a title for the first time in his career.
With less than two weeks remaining until the start of the 2023 NFL draft, uncertainty reigns – beginning with the mystery surrounding the No. 1 pick.
Upsets and injuries defined Sunday’s NBA playoff games. Ja Morant suffered a hand injury in the Grizzlies’ Game 1 loss to the Lakers in Memphis while Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a back injury early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat in Milwaukee. Miami guard Tyler Herro broke his hand in the victory, putting his postseason availability in doubt. The only injury in the Clippers vs. Suns game was to Phoenix’s pride after an epic battle that resulted in a Game 1 win for Los Angeles in the Valley of the Sun. Plus, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is on the show chatting about the NHL Playoffs and his partnership with Great Clips. Show your flow for a chance to be inducted into the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame!
Russia and Belarus won’t be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continues, the group’s president said Sunday. With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president, Luc Tardif, said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March. “I hope Russia and Belarus will come back as soon as possible, because it will mean the war is over,” Tardif said during a news conference held on the final day of the women’s world hockey championships being held in the Toronto suburbs.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer in Houston’s seven-run first inning, and the Astros beat Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays 9-2 on Monday night. Meyers and Corey Julks each finished with two hits and three RBIs for Houston, which dropped two of three against Texas over the weekend. Cristian Javier (2-0) pitched five innings of one-run ball. “It allowed me to get a little more confidence and stay calm,” Javier said of the early lead. “Even though I allowed that one run, I kn
Fred Zinkie breaks down all things lineup-related to give fantasy baseball managers an edge to start the week.
Pete Carroll and John Schneider have drafted talent through red flags before, and at the same position of defensive line.