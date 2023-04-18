Braves vs. Padres Highlights

Yahoo Sports Videos

Upsets and injuries defined Sunday’s NBA playoff games. Ja Morant suffered a hand injury in the Grizzlies’ Game 1 loss to the Lakers in Memphis while Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a back injury early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat in Milwaukee. Miami guard Tyler Herro broke his hand in the victory, putting his postseason availability in doubt. The only injury in the Clippers vs. Suns game was to Phoenix’s pride after an epic battle that resulted in a Game 1 win for Los Angeles in the Valley of the Sun. Plus, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is on the show chatting about the NHL Playoffs and his partnership with Great Clips. Show your flow for a chance to be inducted into the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame!