Braves vs. Orioles Highlights
Jorge Soler homers in 3-1 win vs. Orioles
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 9-0 on Sunday in a matchup of AL division leaders. Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins. The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Garrett Crochet. Jos
CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum showed why Cleveland invested in him to back up Baker Mayfield, throwing a touchdown pass and leading the Browns to a 17-13 win over the New York Giants in an exhibition game Sunday. Keenum tossed a 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to end Cleveland's opening possession. He finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards with an interception while playing most of the first half. The Browns (2-0) rested Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series. Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center. Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego fo
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia defeated Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in straight sets to win the Western & Southern Open women's single championship. Barty, the No. 1 ranked player in the WTP, edged No. 75 Teichmann 6-3 and 6-1 to collect her first Western & Southern Open trophy in her first finals appearance. It's her fifth overall title of the season in a list that includes Wimbledon. Teichmann, a wild-card entry, upset No. 2 Naomi Osaka, No. 12 Belinda Bencic and No. 4 Karolina Plisko
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-1 on Sunday, extending the Orioles' losing streak to 18 games. Baltimore's skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005. This was only the third time during this streak that the Orioles lost by two runs or fewer. Adam Duvall added a two-run double for the Braves, who have won nine in a row and 16 of their last 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list. The move was announced Sunday about one hour before the Rays hosted the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders. It was not clear if Cruz tested positive for the coronavirus or was deemed a close contact of someone who did. Tampa Bay also lost starting pitcher Chris Archer and first baseman Ji-Man Choi during the first two innings of the game. The AL East-leading Rays s