Braves vs. Nationals Highlights

George Springer hit a unique home run and made some huge defensive plays on Sunday versus the Rays.
The pitcher who recorded the final three outs to get the Brewers to a 2023 postseason berth? None other than first baseman Rowdy Tellez.
The Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. What does the rest of the season look like for the Rangers and their rivals?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a three-run homer and a walk-off single that capped a two-run ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday after the Rays wasted a five-run lead. Rays prospect Junior Caminero made his big league debut at 20 years, 80 days and went 1 for 4 with a walk. He beat out what would have been an inning-ending, double-play grounder in the ninth — the initial out call by first base umpire Alex Tosi was reversed in a video review. Lowe
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays got a big win, while the Tampa Bay Rays lost more than a game. Chris Bassitt became the American League's second 15-game winner and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two AL wild-card positions. Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins. “Kind of typical him, you know?” Blue Jays manager John Schn
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross reached out to Derek Shelton on Friday night after the Pittsburgh skipper took exception to Ross' description of the Pirates. The contending Cubs dropped two of three in a series against Pittsburgh this week. Following the Pirates' 8-6 win on Thursday at Wrigley Field, Ross said: “That’s not a good team that just took two out of three from us — or not our caliber team, I believe.” Shelton called Ross’ comment “ unfortunate.” “I texted Shelton last n
Deion Sanders called Colorado's loss to Oregon a "butt-kicking," but said teams better beat the Buffs now, because "this is the worst we're gonna be."
Taylor Swift sat in a suite with Donna Kelce while wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and celebrated when Travis Kelce scored a TD against the Bears.
Clayton Kershaw picked up his 210th career win, passing Don Drysdale for No. 2 on the Dodgers' all-time wins list in a 7-0 triumph over the Giants.
The MMA community reacted to Mateusz Gamrot's unfortunate injury win over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Fight Night 228 main event.
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in tradae rumors over the past week, including Giannis and Lillard.
Both sides won two of the Saturday morning foursomes before the home side took the fourballs session 3-1.
Logan Cooley will be giving opposing defenses nightmares this season.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins scored the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966, overwhelming the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sunday behind rookie speedster De’Von Achane's 203 yards rushing and Tua Tagovailoa's no-look shovel-pass TD. The Dolphins set a franchise record for scoring and finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record — set in 1966 when Washinton scored 72 points against the Giants. They are the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 point
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, getting mathematically eliminated with a rainy 7-1 loss Sunday to the Arizona Diamondbacks as Zac Gallen got his 17th win. Arizona (82-73) won for the sixth time in seven games and remained in position for the NL's second wild card, a half-game ahead of the Chicago Cubs. The Diamondbacks also clinched their first winning season since 2019. New York (78-77) was eliminated from contention with a week to play. T
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton called Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins embarrassing — something that will be tough to rewatch on tape for the players and coaches — in a postgame news conference that lasted less than five minutes. Denver gave up nearly 800 yards of total offense, including 350 yards rushing, and were overpowered by the Dolphins on both sides of the ball. Now they're 0-3 for the second time in four seasons with few positives to take away from
Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg says he feels good after returning from two major knee surgeries. His play would seem to back up his words. Forsberg made 35 saves in a tightly contested game as the Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Sunday in the pre-season opener for both teams. It was Forsberg's first game action since suffering medial collateral ligament tears in both knees Feb. 11 in a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. “I’m happy to be back and I feel good. There was a lo
Check out all the facts from UFC Fight Night 228, including the end of Michelle Waterson-Gomez's more than 14-year run without a TKO loss.