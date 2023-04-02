Braves vs. Nationals Highlights
Matt Olson crushed a pair of home runs while Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna each added one of their own in a 7-1 win
Shohei Ohtani made a flying start to the new season but was frustrated in his search of an Angels win by "embarrassing" reliever Aaron Loup.
Major League Baseball’s opening day can offer an occasionally instructive peek under hood, even if it’s merely just 1/162nd of the season to come.
George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat St. Louis 10-9 on Thursday despite the Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day for the fourth straight season. Making his Cardinals debut, catcher Willson Contreras left after the eighth inning because of an injured knee and was sent for a scan.
Catcher Gary Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and will report to Triple-A Sacramento. San Francisco's major league catchers are Roberto Pérez and 2018 first-round pick Joey Bart. “We’ve been talking to and thinking about Gary for quite some time and done a lot of work on him dating back to the middle of the offseason, maybe even earlier,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday.
OTTAWA — Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the event's opening ceremony. Curlers from the rest of the 13-team field were on hand for introductions at TD Place to kick off the nine-day competition. With no Turkish players present, the in-arena host simply announced the name of the country and the flag-bearer walked out alone. In an email, a World Curling Federation spokeswoman said the Turkish curlers "j
OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al
The recent win serves as a reminder to always check your messages.
Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal in record fashion.
A slumbering offense, stretch of poor defense and pitch-clock violation combined to doom the Royals.
Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk has his second straight 100-point season.
Pickleball Slam will feature Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick, each competing for a $1 million purse in Miami.
The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
Losing control coming out of a corner on an oval is every IndyCar driver's nightmare, but Conor Daly simply saved it by executing a perfect 1080 through the infield grass.
MIAMI — Leylah Fernandez of Montreal will be playing in the Miami Open women's doubles final. Fernandez and her partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago edged past Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in a 70-minute Friday night semifinal thriller, losing the first set 6-1, then bouncing back with 6-2 and 14-12 victories. Townsend and Fernandez only had one ace in the tight match, but did a great job controlling unforced errors and saving break points (4-of-6). Townsend and Fernandez wil
Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.
"He's been a great friend," DeChambeau said of Woods.