Braves vs. Mets Recap - Game 1
Olson, Albies, Lopez power Braves to a 21-3 victory
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the minors for the second time this season. The team announced Friday that the right-hander has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner, 24, was recalled from the Bisons in a corresponding move and made active before Toronto's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs, Manoah, 25, was 2-2 over seven starts since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors on July 7. His last start was a 4-3
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Adding to the chorus of critics after Orioles TV announcer Kevin Brown was taken off the air, Al Michaels doesn't mince words in recent ESPN interview.
Springer and Schneider were tossed after the outfielder struck out in a key spot in the game.
Meghan Markle took a stroll through Montecito, California, wearing warm layers in pale shades of tan, blue, and white.
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale retired Miguel Cabrera on a groundout for the second out in the fifth inning, the 14th straight Tigers batter to go down quietly. Then the Red Sox starter said something to the 2012 AL Triple Crown winner and two-time MVP as Cabrera jogged back to the dugout. “Well, it wasn’t fun learning how to pitch in the big leagues as a starter during his Triple Crown and MVP years. I can tell you that,” Sale told reporters afterward. “But I knew that this was going to be the last t
Rory McIlroy wanted to make sure he got one last shot in Thursday after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.
Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner saw Spain advance to their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, where they will play Japan or Sweden
Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, said Taylor Swift, who performed at a Grand Prix in 2016, would be "lucky" to get into a race now.
Tai Tuivasa tasted Sergei Pavlovich's power right off the bat.
The three-time Grand Slam winner withdrew due to injury.
Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday. NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session. Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag.
TORONTO — Cody Bellinger's two-run homer gave Chicago an early lead and the Cubs never looked back in a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Nico Hoerner also had a home run in the first inning for Chicago (60-56). Seiya Suzuki had a two-run double and Mike Tauchman added an RBI single in a three-run fourth inning. Javier Assad (2-2) allowed one run on four hits over seven innings with two strikeouts. Brandon Belt had a home run late in the game for Toronto (65-53) and Alejandro Kir
SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management. Brown posted on social media on Friday in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team's poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. The Orioles have said Brown will be back on the air soon. “O’s fans — I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story," Brown posted on Friday. "The most compelling story in ba
The Duke of Sussex played in a charity polo match alongside longtime friend, Nacho Figueras, in support of his Sentebale charity
Zachary Claman Demelo claims Sprong grabbed his neck and pinned him against a wall, then later sucker-punched him.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton hadn’t homered in the majors in eight years and 13 days entering Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Then he hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats. Singleton, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, hit a soaring three-run shot to the second deck in right field off Reid Detmers to put Houston on top 3-1 in the second inning. There was one on and one out in the third when he connected off Detmers agai
After watching them box, Daniel Cormier doubts Jake Paul fights Nate Diaz in MMA.
Fantasy Football analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his rankings series with some RB marks he's in complete disagreement with.
There will be a first time champion at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.