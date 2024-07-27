Braves vs. Mets Highlights
Spencer Schwellenbach and the Braves defeat Jeff McNeil and the Mets, 4-0
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Hello from Paris! Starting tomorrow, this newsletter will become Olympics-themed for the duration of the Summer Games.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Follow these four tips to dominate your fantasy football draft.
Tempers flared, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected. But it didn't spoil another great night for Witt.
Team USA will begin Olympic play on Sunday against Serbia.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss eight weeks after suffering a fractured left wrist on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Max Fried was placed on the injured list.
Brennaman was caught saying a homophobic slur on a hot mic, but will return to the booth with the CW's college football coverage.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.