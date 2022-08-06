Braves vs. Mets Highlights
Francisco Lindor and the Mets' offense scored eight runs to take Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Braves, 8-5
MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,
MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C
CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-
MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t
The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau
MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin
A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com
Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is
The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?
More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa
YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited
Female hockey players on P.E.I. will have more opportunities to play at a high level this season — and hockey fans will have two more teams to cheer for. Prince Edward Island will have two teams joining the under-18 Maritime Major Female Hockey League. They'll join six other teams based in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The Island's top under-18 male players have long had the opportunity to travel and play in a Maritime league. For the females, however, it's a first. Erin Ostridge, chair of the
Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w
It's a game that's described as "soccer, but with rocket-powered cars," and a team from Windsor, Ont., is so good at it, they're representing Canada at the first-ever Commonwealth Esports Championships in England this week. St. Clair College's Rocket League team will compete against seven other countries, including England, Kenya, India, Jamaica, Wales, Australia and South Africa, at the inaugural event in Birmingham, England. "We're very confident going into the games," said Josh "Comp" Byrne,
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — On the heels of making history at the world aquatic championships, Josh Liendo continues to break down barriers. The 19-year-old from Toronto captured a gold medal in the 100-metre butterfly at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, as part of a powerhouse Canadian swim team that has seemingly taken up permanent residence on the global medal podium. Liendo became the first Black Canadian swimmer to win an individual medal at a major international championship when he won
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac