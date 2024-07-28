Braves vs. Mets Highlights

- Advertisement
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
Winker is headed to the Mets.
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon secured the first medal of these Olympics for the United States.
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
On this inaugural episode of Football 301, Yahoo Sports NFL analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and try to predict which teams will finish in the top ten of DVOA rankings by the end of the year.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
Rodgers addressed the topic from Jets training camp. He says that he and head coach Robert Saleh are "on the same page."
Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps.
A tough-luck loss to the Cardinals was the first of Skenes' career.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus enthusiastically endorsed Owens' decision to travel to Paris for the Olympics.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pick 6 NFL teams and play a game of “Angels & Devils” to predict the best case and worst case scenarios for each team.
The Browns have a loaded roster and one big question.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss eight weeks after suffering a fractured left wrist on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Max Fried was placed on the injured list.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.