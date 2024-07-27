Braves vs. Mets Highlights
Adam Duvall and the Braves take on J.D. Martinez and the Mets on July 26, 2024
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
From Zidane to Dion, here are the most memorable moments of the 2024 Opening Ceremony.
Members of the French military raised the flag during the ceremony, but appear to have raised it upside down.
More than 750 additional scholarships are coming to college sports.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk some trade deadline deals, Dylan Cease's no-hitter for the Padres and make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The 2024 Olympic opening ceremony also included performances from artist Aya Nakamura and metal band Gojira.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Thomas is entering his second season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Mississippi State.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
The Diamondbacks sent a pair of prospects to Miami on Thursday in exchange for the 6-foot-7 reliever.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
To help provide comfort from both the famed cardboard beds of the Olympic Village and the Paris heat, team members are spending their nights on special mattress toppers.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top storylines coming out of ACC Media Days on Monday. They start with a pitch to the ACC to become their version of Paul Finebaum's show. Afterward, they reacted to comments made by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips regarding the state of the conference with realignment and competition with the Big 12.
On this inaugural episode of Football 301, Yahoo Sports NFL analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and try to predict which teams will finish in the top ten of DVOA rankings by the end of the year.
Gauff and James will carry the flag in the Opening Ceremony on the Seine River.
The Canadian Olympic Committee apologized for the incident, which comes amid a strict ban on drones in and around Olympics venues in France.