Braves vs. Mets Highlights
Acuña Jr.'s solo homer leads the Braves a 1-0 win
Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Lightning rout the Islanders 8-0.
"I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."
There wasn't an outpouring of response from NFL players to Nassib's news, but those who spoke out were supportive.
It's been a rough week (year?) for NHL officials, and it came to a boiling point on Sunday as Referee Chris Lee completely lost control of Game 4 in Montreal.
Game 2 of Suns-Clippers will be missing some serious star power.
The 2021 Home Run Derby will have a few less fireworks with Vladdy sitting out.
We needed to rationalize Montreal's success before. Now we just need to accept that the Canadiens are creating their own fortune.
Here’s a look at the winners and losers from an exhilarating weekend of playoff basketball as the conference finals swing into full gear this week.
Canada Basketball just released its updated training camp list with some notable absences ahead of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Denis Shapovalov says he won't compete for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, due to the current COVID-19 situation in Japan.
Tokyo Olympics organizers have set venue capacity limits, and fans will be masked, but some will be allowed to attend the Games after all.
Robin Lehner was more than ready when his name was called upon as the Golden Knights evened their semifinal series with the Canadiens.
Shaquille O'Neal challenged Ben Simmons to be aggressive in Game 7 and Simmons finished with 5 points.
The NHL’s officiating has been under the microscope all postseason long, and no outing was more damning of the referees than the Vegas Golden Knights’ Game 4 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Men's National Team coach Nick Nurse outlines what he's focused on during the condensed training camp to prepare for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, BC.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer with one out in the eighth inning, denying the Houston Astros in their attempt to throw a combined no-hitter Monday night at Baltimore. Astros starter Jake Odorizzi and reliever Cristian Javier held the Orioles without a hit through seven innings. Then there was a 41-minute rain delay in the top of the eighth. Brandon Bielak came on to pitch the bottom of the eighth for Houston, and after he hit Austin Hays with a pitch with one out — just the s
Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib becomes the first active NFL player to come out as gay, the NCAA is dealt a big blow by the Supreme Court and an HBCU considers adding hockey to its roster of programs.
CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer. The loss of Civale would be a big blow to Cleveland, already missing ace Shane Bieber and
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Ibañez and Jose Trevino hit three-run homers, Kyle Gibson pitched into the sixth inning for another solid start and the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. A's shortstop Elvis Andrus went 0 for 4 is his return to Texas. Ibañez hit his first major league homer as part of a five-run first against Frankie Montas (7-7). The 28-year-old Cuban infielder made his big league debut last month and was recalle
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning rout the New York Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series on Monday night. The defending NHL champions improved to 13-0 in games following a postseason loss since launching their 2020 title run and will take a 3-2 series lead over the Islanders into Game 6 of their best-of-seven matchup Wednesday night in Uniondale, Ne