Braves vs. Mets Highlights
Francisco Álvarez ripped a go-ahead, two-run double in the 6th, and Jeff McNeil added a homer in the Mets' Game 2 win over the Braves
Chris Bassitt coughed up a grand slam in the first inning, but the home run wouldn't have happened if not for a missed call from the umpire.
TORONTO — Sports broadcasters usually get only a handful of opportunities in their career to put their stamp on a team's most memorable moments. When John Tavares scored an OT winner to give Toronto its first series victory in 19 years on Saturday, the stage was set for what could have been a classic radio call by longtime Maple Leafs play-by-play man Joe Bowen. Instead a remote radio coverage setup proved costly. Bowen, who called the game from a Toronto studio on TSN 1050, said Morgan Rielly s
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
American golfer Talor Gooch, who is part of the rebel LIV series, has revealed his frustration at losing almost half of his most recent winnings to tax.
Maple Leafs fans planning to attend the team's road games in the upcoming second-round NHL playoff series against Florida may find themselves shut out of ticket options. The Panthers are restricting ticket sales for Games 3 and 4 to American residents. It wasn't clear why the restriction was in place but the Maple Leafs do have a fan base that travels well, particularly in the Snowbird-heavy Sunshine State. Tickets were set to go on sale later Monday. Under an 'Important Event Info' listing on t
The play-by-play man's take on the team's premature ouster was way over the top.
The Manchester United forward helped out the Switzerland international in Manchester
Cruise, 28, posed with a thumbs-up while rocking his best golf outfit
The father proved to be the ultimate multitasker as the Dodgers took on the Cardinals over the weekend
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who married in 2017, are also parents to daughter Olympia, who turns 6 in September
"I was so happy I got it done, got that weight lifted off my shoulders."
Expert picks for Game 7 of the first-round series between the rival Devils and Rangers. Who advances to face the Hurricanes?
China's Ding Liren was crowned on Sunday as the 17th world chess champion in a tense match against Russian-born Ian Nepomniachtchi in Astana, Kazakhstan, in the last chapter of an odds-defying sequence of events. Thirty-year-old Ding won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, capitalizing on Nepomniachtchi's mistakes in time trouble in the last of the shorter-format games, following the pair's 7-7 tie in a psychological battle across 14 longer "classical" games. "One Ding to rule em all," fellow grandmaster Anish Giri wrote on Twitter in honour of the new champion.
The record-setting Bruins and defending champion Avalanche are hosting Game 7s, and the momentum of their playoff series couldn't be more different.
Several players in this year's NFL draft taken after Round 1 look poised to yield significant returns on investment and outperform their draft slot.
Several teams' NFL draft decisions could be an indicator that some notable veterans might not be in their plans for much longer.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald also doled out a D to one of the best teams in the NFL.
It was a strange weekend in Baku. The difficulty involved in getting out there, the fact that it is back-to-back with Miami, the fact that Azerbaijan is not exactly a key market for sponsors, all combine to ensure the paddock is sparsely populated. We had the new sprint race format to keep us busy, and there were a few flashpoints on the track. But it felt a bit as if we were in a holding pattern.
Photographers had to get out of the way as Ocon pitted on the final lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.