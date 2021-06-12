Braves vs. Marlins Highlights

Eriksen was transported to a hospital, where officials later said he was awake, breathing and speaking to teammates via phone.
The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.
The Toronto Blue Jays busted out the big bats in Saturday's win over the Boston Red Sox.
Follow along here as Yahoo Sports will provide coverage during and after the show.
If hired, either woman would be the first female head coach in the NBA.
Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Denmark player Christian Eriksen after scoring the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win over Russia.
Krejcikova held on to win her first-ever Grand Slam singles title in the battle of the first-timers.
Harden will miss Game 4, but Jeff Green has been upgraded to questionable.
The 26-year-old lightweight followed through on his vow to "knock people out" in his UFC debut.
Green's injury will be reevaluated in "approximately two weeks."
Keiffer Moore nodded in an equalizer to give Wales a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday at the European Championship.
For the third straight game, the Suns defeated the Nuggets by double-digits to place the Mile High City’s team on the brink of elimination.
"We could go back to all 24 cups and make comparisons but there is something about the underdog aspect of that 1993 team."
Murphy quoted late Packers GM Ted Thompson, who called Rodgers "complicated."
The Lakers are looking to get back to championship form, DeMar DeRozan could be on a new team, while the Mavericks need to figure out what to do with Kristaps Porzingis.
BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer — one of three longballs by Toronto in the fifth inning — to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games, and the Blue Jays rebounded from a tough loss to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Saturday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays, who had dropped four of their last five. They blew a late 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in Friday’s series opener, Rafael Devers had an RBI triple for t
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in romping past the Royals 11-2 on Saturday. Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run as the A’s improved to 11-2 against teams from the AL Central. James Kaprielian (3-1) overcame control issues and pitched two-hit ball over six innings. The highly touted Kowar (0-2) was tagged for four runs on f
PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony Rendon homered and drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 on Saturday. Trailing 6-5, the Angels scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning off Arizona closer Joakim Soria. Jose Iglesias and Taylor Ward had RBI singles and Rendon delivered a sacrifice fly. Reliever Alex Claudio (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to get the win and Raisel Iglesias earned his 11th save for Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Conley was out of the Utah's lineup again Saturday night for Game 3 of the Jazz's second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Quin Snyder said Conley still is not fully recovered from a mild right hamstring strain that also kept him out of the first two games of the series. Conley, who is in his 14th season, originally suffered the injury in February, which resulted in him missing 21 games during the regular season. He reaggravated it during Utah’s Game 5
MIAMI (AP) — Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless inning and earned his first major league win, leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Adam Duvall and Lewin Díaz hit solo homers for Miami, which won its third straight overall and second straight over the Braves to claim its first home series against Atlanta since Oct. 1, 2017. Díaz hit his first major league homer, a pinch-hit shot to start the fifth inning. Thompson (1-1) started the planned bullpen game