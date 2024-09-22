Braves vs. Marlins Highlights
Gio Urshela and the Braves take on Connor Norby and the Marlins on September 22, 2024
Gio Urshela and the Braves take on Connor Norby and the Marlins on September 22, 2024
The answer will depend on getting the rotation off the injured list and finding some more offensive contributors.
Andy Dalton started at quarterback Sunday, and the Carolina Panthers' offense didn't look like the worst in football. Far from it.
The 1962 Mets and the 2024 White Sox are the only teams that lost 120 games.
Shota Imanaga and Pete Crow-Armstrong were two of the highlights of the Cubs' 2024 season.
The Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
No. 12 Utah won its first official Big 12 conference game, defeating No. 14 Oklahoma State with an oppressive defense and tough running game.
The Rangers' hitters can be expected to bounce back in 2025, but the pitching will require more creative solutions.
The 2024 Cardinals were average in run prevention and below average in run production.
At age 34, Sale’s likely Cy Young season will go down as one of the more improbable performances in recent memory.
No. 24 Illinois is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2011 after defeating No. 22 Nebraska in Lincoln, 31–24.
The switch begins at Kansas as Haley takes over the No. 7 car in 2025.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus wraps up his draft tiers series with the big men!
The WNBA playoffs begin Sunday in the best-of-three first-round, and there are a number of major factors on the line.
After an inauspicious start, the Dodgers star embarked on a season for the ages ... and he's not finished yet.
Matt Chapman's extension is a start, but this team will need to shake some things up if it wants to get back to contending.
Andy Behrens checks in on the year-to-date production of the consensus first-round picks in fantasy drafts. Spoiler alert, it's not pretty.
The Brewers, Yankees, Guardians, Dodgers and Phillies will play in October. Follow along as the playoff picture comes into focus.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the current postseason picture in both the AL and NL, they draft the best playoff pitching rotations, Juan Soto hitting his 200th career home run and Jose Altuve’s ejection in San Diego.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 3 defense rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 PPR wide receiver rankings.