Braves vs. Marlins Highlights

The Canadian Press

BOSTON (AP) — Ronald Torreyes hit a three-run homer, Philadelphia used six pitchers after losing its scheduled starter to COVID-19, and the Phillies hung on to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Sunday. The Phillies took the last two of the three-game series at Boston and enter the All-Star break at 44-44 — Philadelphia’s first time at .500 since being 34-34 in late June. Torreyes had three of Philadelphia’s six hits and J.T. Realmuto had an RBI single in the third. Philadelphia had to scratch start