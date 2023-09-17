Braves vs. Marlins Highlights
Jake Burger hit a two-run homer and Jazz Chisholm Jr. demolished a grand slam during the 8th in the Marlins' 11-5 win over the Braves
Jake Burger hit a two-run homer and Jazz Chisholm Jr. demolished a grand slam during the 8th in the Marlins' 11-5 win over the Braves
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why Friday night. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, the soon-to-be free agent's locker was largely empty afterward. Nearly all of the personal items had been removed from his locker and the adjoining empty stall
The Blue Jays have lost the confidence and affection of their fan base with an underachieving squad that simply hasn't been fun to watch.
TORONTO — Whit Merrifield's RBI single in the 13th inning gave the Blue Jays a badly needed 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday to keep Toronto's playoff hopes alive. Rafael Devers had a two-run homer in the sixth inning to back Chris Sale's superb start for Boston (74-75). Pablo Reyes had an RBI single in the 12th inning. Sale flirted with a no-hitter, but ultimately allowed a run on two hits, striking out 10 over six innings. Relievers Josh Winckowski, Brennan Bernardino, Chris Martin
Blue Jays call-ups Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement have developed a special bond away from the diamond.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was released from Allegheny General Hospital after taking a line drive to the face, and New York placed him on the seven-day concussion injured list Saturday. The 28-year-old was struck by a 100.6 mph liner from Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae in the sixth inning of a 7-5 win on Friday. With two runners on, Misiewicz couldn’t get his glove up in time for an attempted catch. The left-hander was treated by medical personnel while down for several minut
Kevin Gausman has been the one Blue Jay performing at a superstar level for most of 2023, but that hasn't been the case lately.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game on Friday night. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minut
Verstappen last started this far back in Saudi Arabia when a driveshaft failure consigned him to 15th at the second round in March.
Things reportedly changed for the NHL and NHLPA when it was revealed that "some of the younger Blue Jackets were uncomfortable with what had occurred."
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 tips to beat your fantasy opponents this week.
Rory McIlroy battled through a chaotic last-hole to finish on the projected cut mark of one under par at the BMW PGA Championship.
Dana White says it's inevitable that Conor McGregor's drive was going to dip once he made a lot of money.
The former Patriots stars, who won three Super Bowls together, also reunited for a hilarious NFL Kickoff campaign alongside other retired players
Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and Teuvo Teravainen will all enter the season on expiring contracts. In pursuit of a Stanley Cup, the Hurricanes decided it was worth the risk.
TORONTO (AP) — Plate umpire Jordan Baker left Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays after eight innings after being struck by multiple foul tips. Baker needed attention from Toronto’s trainer after he was hit on the left shoulder during Justin Turner’s at-bat in the fourth. Baker left the field between the top and bottom of the inning to receive further treatment. “You hate seeing an umpire get hurt like that,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Jordan took a beating today.”
The netminder revealed that struggles with OCD led to him seeking professional help, and eventually joining the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
Lionel Messi did not travel with Inter Miami and will not play Saturday vs. Atlanta United
VANCOUVER — Lucky Whitehead jumped into the stands, waved to a few young fans and passed the game-winning ball to his mother, who had been watching her son's magical comeback. The touchdown, with 22 seconds left in the game, capped a 41-37 comeback win for the B.C. Lions over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday night. B.C. (9-4) had trailed for the majority of the second half, with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. throwing three interceptions — one that led to a touchdown drive and the other for a pick
With the fantasy hockey season right around the corner, here are the most important lessons learned through various mock drafts.
All the information you need to get ready for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.