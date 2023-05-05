Braves vs. Marlins Highlights

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — It has been more than three years since Major League Baseball issued its report on an electronic sign-stealing scheme by the Houston Astros. Keynan Middleton definitely remembers. The reliever struck out Carlos Correa on a 96.2 mph fastball on Wednesday night, closing out a 6-4 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins. Following his first save since 2021, Middleton talked about how much he relished that last swing by Correa, who played for the Astros at the ti