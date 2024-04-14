Braves vs. Marlins Highlights

Boras reportedly demanded at least $170 million for Montgomery. The pitcher ended up getting $25 million.
The Duchess stepped out to support Prince Harry at a polo match and her look was one of her best of all time - read more
BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the sixth inning of Friday night's game between the Brewers and Orioles when Baltimore catcher James McCann came face to face with Willy Adames as the Milwaukee infielder came to bat. It wasn't clear what the two were discussing, but players from both teams quickly rushed the field, although no real fighting took place. Milwaukee led 9-1 at the time and had hit three home runs, including one by Adames an inning earlier. ___ AP MLB: http
The round four tee-times will appear here after the conclusion of round three.
The Kansas City Royals stacked their lineup in a different way against the Mets. It led to a bunch of runs.
TORONTO — Yariel Rodriguez had been waiting his entire life for this moment: pitching in Major League Baseball. Rodriguez did not disappoint, striking out six and giving up just one run on four hits over 3 2/3 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The 26-year-old Cuban said he was trying to stay mentally present on the mound. "It was very emotional but at the same time, I know I've got a job to do," said Rodriguez through translator Hector
The Duke of Sussex took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Harry's charity, Sentebale, where he was joined by Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras
The trio were spotted together in Florida during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club
He’s as old as one of sport’s longest-running tournaments, but Gary Player boomed a tee drive that many a quarter of his age would be content with to raise the curtain on the 88th Masters.
The leaderboard for the Day 2 of The 2024 Masters at Augusta National is being constantly updated with the scores of top golf players.
The Serbian sees his hunt for a first tournament win of 2024 continue, while Ruud goes on to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.
Rickie Fowler, Fred Couples, Jordan Spieth, Nick Faldo, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton all joined the fun lighthearted tournament on April 10
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The sequel turned out to be just as good for Wrexham. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday. That's back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League. “This is the ride of our lives,” Reynolds wrote on X, formely Twitter, after the game.
Mark Cuban was on Draymond Green’s podcast and discussed who was better Luka Doncic or franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki.
Three weeks after his mom shared her cancer diagnosis with the world, Prince George was seen publicly for the first time.
On his very first shift in the NHL, Matt Rempe dropped the gloves and fought veteran Matt Martin. Since then, he has taken photos with adoring fans at a Cheesecake Factory and has had his name printed on custom T-shirts and chanted at Madison Square Garden, whether he is in the game or not. Rempemania is in full bloom for the New York Rangers and their 6-foot-8, 241-pound rookie, who has become something of a hero. This is almost solely due to his five fights in his first two months on the job,
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in Florida for their annual Sentebale polo match and whilst I was there I caught up with Nacho Figueras. See details.
Who saw this coming? After a grueling day at the Masters on Friday, Tiger Woods is in contention heading into the weekend.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham can secure another Hollywood ending on Saturday. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds is on the verge of back-to-back promotions — this time to the third tier of English soccer, and that would be two steps away from the Premier League. Wrexham can guarantee promotion Saturday if it beats Forest Green at the Racecourse Ground stadium and if both MK Dons and Barrow fail to win. With three games remaining, Wrexham is second in League Two — four points behind
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.