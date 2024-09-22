Braves vs. Marlins Highlights
Matt Olson and the Braves defeat Derek Hill and the Marlins, 6-2
Matt Olson and the Braves defeat Derek Hill and the Marlins, 6-2
The Marlins manager showed his character before Ohtani showed his power.
The answer will depend on getting the rotation off the injured list and finding some more offensive contributors.
No. 12 Utah won its first official Big 12 conference game, defeating No. 14 Oklahoma State with an oppressive defense and tough running game.
James Madison stunned previously undefeated North Carolina, blowing out the Tar Heels, 70-50, in Chapel Hill.
Chase believed officials should have called a hip-drop tackle penalty on the play.
At age 34, Sale’s likely Cy Young season will go down as one of the more improbable performances in recent memory.
Carr promised his family he would do the MJ move if he scored a touchdown this season.
Ohtani hit three homers and drove in 10 RBI in the Dodgers' 20-4 win.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the New York Jets dominant victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night and take a long look at Brock Purdy, who has a huge opportunity to silence his haters in the upcoming weeks.
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is listed as doubtful for Week 3's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury.
Jágr was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1990 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain last week in the Chargers' win over the Panthers.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon provides his weekly viewing guide, discussing which matchups to binge, stream and skip in Week 3.
In their regular season finale, the Indiana Fever rallied in the fourth quarter but fell short in a 92-91 loss to the Washington Mystics.
The group, along with Cleveland Metroparks, completed a $4.2 million deal to purchase nearly 14 acres of land for a future NWSL stadium.
The Jets bullied the Patriots for four quarters in "Thursday Night Football."
Higgins has been bothered by a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss the Bengals' first two games.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies several players with intriguing matchups in Week 3.
The fourth week of the season features two games between top-15 teams.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The duo dives into the Saints offensive explosion in the first two weeks of the season and examine if what they're doing is sustainable. The two also look at why scoring is way down across the league. Tice explains why it's never been harder to play QB in the NFL against these modern defenses.