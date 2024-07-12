Braves vs. D-backs Highlights
Eugenio Suárez and the D-backs defeat Max Fried and the Braves, 1-0
Eugenio Suárez and the D-backs defeat Max Fried and the Braves, 1-0
Christian Polanco and guest-co-host Christine Cupo talk about the vacancy left from Gregg Berhalter's firing, plus a recap of the Euro and Copa semi-finals and a finals preview.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Adams was released by the Seahawks in March, three years after signing a $70 million extension.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.
"This is inexcusable."
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
Utah named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley the team's coach in waiting on July 1.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
The Panthers confirmed two days ago without explanation that Wilson was no longer with the team.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the All-Star Game selections and snubs, go through all the series from the weekend and talk about some fun and strange moments we saw from teams, their players and their fans.
Saturday's fights were a case study in boxing's dual reality where ex-MMA stars delivered an action-packed sideshow while the so-called future of the sport had fans leaving early for the exits.
"I'm like, 'just give me what Kawhi got. Y'all view us the same. We came here together, we want to finish this s*** together. I'll take what Kawhi got.'"
Running down the top stories in the world of golf, including the mystery of Jordan Spieth.