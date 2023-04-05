Braves vs. Cardinals Highlights
Olson leads Braves to 5-2 win over the Cardinals
TORONTO — Outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and then optioned to Toronto's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Luplow, 29, played in 83 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, batting .176 while connecting for 11 home runs. The five-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder signed with A
Manoah's next start against the Red Sox should be an absolute spectacle.
Watch the heartwarming moment Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani ran to greet Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, bowing to his longtime hero.
Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill was not in the lineup Wednesday after manager Oliver Marmol called out his baserunning effort Tuesday against the Braves.
San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning of Tuesday's game against Arizona. Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and appeared to be calling time as the clock wound down to 8 seconds, by which time a batter must be facing the pitcher under new rules adopted for this season to speed the pace of play. Machado stood at the plate arguing with Kulpa as manager Bob Melvin came out.
"[Iowa] can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas," Reese said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast
Harold Varner III has unleashed a remarkable attack against his fellow LIV players, saying “they’re full of s---; they’re growing their pockets, not growing the game”.
Players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf will be allowed to compete in this year's Masters, but an invite was not extended to CEO Greg Norman.
The Canadian ice dancer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos marking her childhood skating club's 50th anniversary.
Nurse speculated about his future with the Raptors organization in a seemingly random, unprompted rant with his team in the thick of the playoff hunt.
More will be asked of Major League Baseball's batboys with the introduction of a pitch clock in order to shorten games.
The actor's son is an assistant coach for the 2023 NCAA Champions, the Connecticut Huskies
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard as Regina and Saskatoon meet in the opening round of the WHL playoffs.
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka reached across the PGA Tour-LIV Golf divide for a couple hours Tuesday.
An investigation is reportedly underway in Russia after the body of Michkov, who was missing for two days, was discovered in a pond near Sochi.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
The Iowa guard spoke with ESPN on Tuesday.
Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are facing the end of their Ryder Cup careers after the LIV Golf rebels lost their arbitration case against the DP World Tour.
An accusation often levelled against “the media”, however you might define it, is that Harry Kane is regularly given an easy ride because of his status as England captain. It is not true, really. Kane is often praised, yes. But that is because he often plays well. And because he scores lots of goals, for club and country, which is his job.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?