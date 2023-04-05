Braves vs. Cardinals Highlights
Austin Riley made two strong plays at third and hit a two-run homer to lead the Braves to a 4-1 win over the Cardinals
Manoah's next start against the Red Sox should be an absolute spectacle.
Watch the heartwarming moment Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani ran to greet Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, bowing to his longtime hero.
What kind of reception do you think Whit Merrifield will get from Royals fans when he gets his first at-bat with Toronto this week?
San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning of Tuesday's game against Arizona. Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and appeared to be calling time as the clock wound down to 8 seconds, by which time a batter must be facing the pitcher under new rules adopted for this season to speed the pace of play. Machado stood at the plate arguing with Kulpa as manager Bob Melvin came out.
The Canadian ice dancer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos marking her childhood skating club's 50th anniversary.
Filip Maciejuk was disqualified from the Tour of Flanders and could now face further punishment
The actor's son is an assistant coach for the 2023 NCAA Champions, the Connecticut Huskies
The Baltimore Orioles were off and running in the first two games of the pitch clock era. The Orioles stole five bases in their opener at Boston and then five more in the series' second game. They became the first team with 10 steals in their first two games since at least 1901. The new clock in the majors means pitchers can't delay too long when trying to hold runners close, and there's also a limit on pickoff throws. One early indication of how this might go came in Baltimore's 10-9 win over t
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has to think of his kids.
The Iowa guard spoke with ESPN on Tuesday.
OTTAWA — A spring storm that's expected to hammer the Ottawa area on Wednesday is an unwelcome reality for Chris Wynn, the senior director of operations at TD Place. The aging 9,500-seat arena — which is hosting the world men's curling championship — already has a few buckets in place around the concourse to deal with leaks. With a freezing rain warning in effect Tuesday and a forecast calling for up to 45 millimetres of rain over a 36-hour period, Wynn's team has been hard at work trying to pre
Former Masters champion Couple was lambasting the pair for moving to LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka reached across the PGA Tour-LIV Golf divide for a couple hours Tuesday.
Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are facing the end of their Ryder Cup careers after the LIV Golf rebels lost their arbitration case against the DP World Tour.
Actor and Goop founder won a civil lawsuit regarding 2016 ski collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson
Angel Reese performed the “you can’t see me” hand gesture to Caitlin Clark during the NCAA championship game and sparked controversy
Dallas currently sits at No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in tournament spot.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs held the team's annual Pride night celebration Tuesday — minus themed warmup jerseys. Players sported Pride decals on their helmets and many used rainbow stick tape during the pre-game skate before taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Russian goaltender Ilya Samsonov, however, didn't wear the decal on the back of his mask. The Leafs have held Pride nights in support of the LGBTQ+ community since 2017, but have never sported special warmup jerseys. The team had a
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi and four relievers limited the Kansas City Royals to one run on four hits, and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory in Whit Merrifield's return to Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night. Matt Chapman was 3-for-4 with a double for Toronto, and Merrifield doubled and scored the go-ahead run in his first game back in the city where he spent most of seven seasons before he was traded last August. Kikuchi (1-0) allowed one run on
The former Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza has become the latest high-profile woman to walk away from tennis, further depleting a tour which is already starved of star power.