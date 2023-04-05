Braves vs. Cardinals Highlights

The Canadian Press

The Baltimore Orioles were off and running in the first two games of the pitch clock era. The Orioles stole five bases in their opener at Boston and then five more in the series' second game. They became the first team with 10 steals in their first two games since at least 1901. The new clock in the majors means pitchers can't delay too long when trying to hold runners close, and there's also a limit on pickoff throws. One early indication of how this might go came in Baltimore's 10-9 win over t