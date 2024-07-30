Braves vs. Brewers Highlights
Marcell Ozuna and the Braves take on Willy Adames and the Brewers on July 29, 2024
Jorge Soler is reuniting with the team with which he won World Series MVP in 2021.
What's better? Gabriel Medina's big wave or the photo of his celebration?
Just hours before the men's triathlon was scheduled to enter the Seine, organizers postponed the race by one day.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes reached the milestone on Monday versus the Houston Astros.
Matt Harmon is joined by Nate Tice to break down the results of a 10-team dynasty mock draft they participated in with the rest of the Yahoo Fantasy staff last week.
Which countries will advance from the women's basketball group stage?
Nick Itkin, who won bronze in fencing for the United States, says the atmosphere inside the Grand Palais is exactly what the sport deserves.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
King will have one more shot at a medal in what she says are her final Olympics.
Coco Gauff charged hard in her match against Maria Lourdes Carle, and now she's moving to the third round.
Steve McMichael's wild personality fit well in Chicago.
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.
NBA stardom may have eluded him, but Jimmer Fredette is back on the court, this time with Olympic gold in 3x3 basketball on his mind.
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
The Americans handled their first Olympic test in a runaway win over Nikola Jokić and Serbia.
Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel combined to win gold in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
Dygert overcame an early fall on the slick Paris pavement to earn Team USA's second medal; Knibb fell three times before successfully finishing.
Some are calling the depiction 'anti-Christian.'
Weather in Paris has disrupted Saturday's competition, as rain caused the men's street skateboarding event to be rescheduled for Monday.