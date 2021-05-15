Braves vs. Brewers Highlights
Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies go deep in 6-3 win
DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson led off the first inning with a triple, one of 15 hits for Colorado, and the Rockies spoiled Wade Miley’s encore to his first career no-hitter with a 9-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Miley (4-3) was roughed up one start after holding the Cleveland Indians hitless on May 7. His bid for consecutive no-hitters ended on his second pitch when Hampson tripled. He later scored on Miley’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Hampson also singled and homered, while Charlie Blackmon and Yonathan Daza had three hits apiece to back a solid outing by Colorado starter German Márquez. The Rockies scored four times in the third on five hits and a walk and chased Miley after three more hits to start the fourth. The left-hander gave up eight runs on 11 hits and struck out five in three-plus innings, his shortest start of the season. Márquez was sharp before allowing a two-run homer to Jonathan India in the seventh. The right-hander was removed after walking Alex Blandino. Márquez (2-4) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out eight in six-plus innings. Hampson hit a solo homer in the seventh before Eugenio Suarez launched a two-run shot off Yency Almonte in the top of the eighth. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his fourth save. Blackmon exited for a pinch-runner in the fourth, but no reason for his departure was announced. Daza drove in three runs and Josh Fuentes had two hits and two RBIs for Colorado. TRAINER’S ROOM Reds: OF Nick Senzel was out of the lineup after bruising his heel Thursday. Manager David Bell said Senzel is considered day to day. ... 1B Mike Moustakas was in the lineup after being pulled from Thursday night’s game due to a shoulder issue. Rockies: Placed 1B Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right shin sustained Wednesday against San Diego. Colorado recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... OF Raimel Tapia was scratched from the lineup with a left thumb issue. REDS ROSTER MOVES Cincinnati designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment and claimed RHP Michael Feliz off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds also recalled RHP Art Warren from the taxi squad. Romano had been with the organization since he was drafted in the 23rd round in 2011. Bell said Feliz will join the team in a few days. UP NEXT Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (2-0, 3.00 ERA) will face Colorado RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 5.84), who is slated to make his first start for the Rockies since June 28, 2014. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Kelly, The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored a go-ahead layup with 21.4 seconds left and made two free throws with less than a second remaining on the way to a career-high 38 points despite an injury scare in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors held off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-122 on Friday night while Stephen Curry and other stars rested with injuries. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 30 points and put New Orleans ahead with 25.9 seconds left, answering Eric Paschall's basket for the Warriors 33 seconds after his offensive rebound. Mychal Mulder added a career-high 28 points as the Warriors won their fifth straight game — all at home, including back-to-back victories Monday and Tuesday against two top West teams in Utah and Phoenix. Poole shot 12 for 22 in his first career 30-point performance and third straight game with 20-plus points. Mulder had his third 20-point game and made seven 3-pointers. Poole limped to the locker room with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter — two points shy of his career high in points — then re-emerged with ice wrapped around the ankle. He returned to the floor about four minutes later on a night House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat in the first row of seats above the Pelicans bench. Golden State's supporting cast again showed its talent on a night Curry and Draymond Green were among the Warriors regulars rested by coach Steve Kerr. Curry is still bothered by a tender tailbone he hurt falling hard on metal steps March 17 at Houston. Andrew Wiggins missed his first game of the season and has been nursing a sore left knee in recent weeks. Kerr wants his team in top form for Sunday's game that will determine seeding: The Warriors must beat Memphis to secure the No. 8 seed and if they lose will wind up ninth. The eighth seed will play its first game on the road at the seventh seed while the No. 9 team hosts the 10th seed. The Warriors had been with just eight healthy players in recent weeks, but welcomed back Paschall from a 21-game absence for a strained left hip flexor and he scored 12 points. In addition, Jordan Bell was signed to a two-way contract Thursday for a second stint with the Warriors. Paschall entered at the 4:31 mark of the opening quarter for his first action since April 2. Golden State's 41 points in the first quarter were a season high and the team's sixth 40-point quarter overall. WIGGINS SITS Kerr asked Wiggins if it mattered to him to play all 72 games and the veteran forward opted to instead be most fresh for Sunday’s game that will determine positioning. “It was good to be able to get him a night to recover where he doesn’t have to play and hopefully the knee will calm down a little bit the next couple of days,” Kerr said. “He said he’ll be ready to go Sunday." BELL'S RETURN Bell played 15 minutes and was greeted by “Welcome back to the Bay!” when he entered with 2:06 left in the first. He spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with Golden State. He most recently signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards at the end of April and appeared in five games, scoring 14 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. TIP-INS Pelicans: Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) and Steven Adams (sprained right big toe) remained out and are expected to also miss Sunday's regular-season finale. “Yeah they’re both out, and going ahead I don’t think we’re going to see them again in these last two games," coach Stan Van Gundy said. "They’re not officially out for Sunday yet, but I think any expectation on that those guys are going to play would be wrong. The only guy who may come back Sunday is Wes (Iwundu). We’ll have to see what happens there, but I don’t expect the other two.” Iwundu has a sprained left shoulder. ... New Orleans finished its season road schedule with a 13-23 record and 7-14 vs. the Western Conference. ... The Pelicans have lost 26 of their last 30 regular-season meetings against the Warriors. Warriors: Curry received his Western Conference Player of the Month trophy from general manager Bob Myers before the game. The two-time MVP averaged 37.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for April while making an NBA-record 3-pointers for a single month with 96. ... Kerr plans an update this weekend on the status of G Kelly Oubre Jr., who missed his 15th game because of a sore left wrist. ... Golden State lost 108-103 at New Orleans on May 4 after a 123-108 road win the night before. UP NEXT Pelicans: Host the Lakers on Sunday night having lost four of five in the series and eight of 10. Warriors: Host the Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon with seeding at stake. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press