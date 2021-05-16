Braves vs. Brewers Highlights

What a speech.
Stewart finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.
The Toyota Center in Houston hosts UFC 262 on Saturday headlined by Michael Chandler versus Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated when he retired in October.
Nathan MacKinnon returned to the ice for practice Saturday and all signs point to him being back in the lineup for Game 1 of a first-round series against the St. Louis Blues.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
With a quartet of well-rounded squads in the Penguins, Capitals, Bruins and Islanders quartet, the East is going to be an absolute slog.
We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.
Anthony Davis said it "would have been a dream" if he'd heard Kobe Bryant say one particular thing to him.
The Lakers needed a win, and they got it.
Undrafted out of Virginia Union, Ben Wallace was traded to Detroit Pistons in 2000. He helped win 2004 title & was 4-time Defensive Player of the Year
Marv Albert is reportedly calling it a career nearly 60 years after he called his first Knicks game.
Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Pujols' new home isn't far from his old one.
The Jaguars coach may be looking for his next Percy Harvin.
Hockey Canada announced Friday its roster of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders for the event, which starts May 21.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as the Houston Astros held on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win. Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right as the Astros got to Texas starter Dane Dunning (2-3). Alex Bregman also had a two-run single in the inning. Tucker upped the lead to 6-1 with a two-run shot to right in the seventh. Garcia (1-3) permitted one run and five hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Garcia has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his six starts this season. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the season. Houston moved a season-high six games over .500 at 23-17. The Rangers cut the lead to 6-5 with a four-run eighth. Joey Gallo, who finished with three hits, hit a three-run homer, and Andy Ibáñez had an RBI groundout to score David Dahl. The Rangers have lost five straight. Nate Lowe had a sacrifice fly in the first. Dunning yielded four runs and seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in four innings. It was the third start this season he’s allowed at least four runs. TRAINER’S ROOM Rangers: RHP Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday, manager Chris Woodward said. Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy (posterior shoulder discomfort) will not pitch in the Astros’ next series in Oakland, manager Dusty Baker said. Urquidy, who left Wednesday’s start with the injury, would have been slated to pitch on Tuesday. “It’s no secret, Urquidy is not going to pitch (against Oakland),” Baker said. RANGERS ROSTER MOVES Texas selected the contract of RHP Hunter Wood from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned Wes Benjamin to Round Rock. To make room for Wood on the 40-man roster, C Jack Kruger was designated for assignment. Wood surrendered two runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief on Saturday. UP NEXT Rangers: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28) looks to continue his solid start of the season as he takes the mound on Sunday in the finale of the four-game series. Gibson has allowed one or fewer runs in five of his last seven starts. Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10) makes his eighth start of the year Sunday looking for his third straight win. McCullers struck out nine and allowed one run in eight innings in a win over the Angels on Tuesday. The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie's shot from the blue line 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The Capitals weathered the loss of starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury early on, with backup Craig Anderson making 21 saves without allowing an even-strength goal. Tom Wilson and Brendon Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Daniel Sprong and Anthony Mantha, making their playoff debuts, each had an assist. Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves. Wilson opened the scoring 6:22 into the game. Boston’s Charlie McAvoy broke his stick on a shot attempt, leading to a 3-on-2 Washington breakaway with Oshie at the center of it. After a few quick passes, Wilson roofed it over Rask’s far shoulder. The Bruins answered with 6:50 left in the period when Curtis Lazar won an offensive-zone faceoff and chopped the puck behind him to DeBrusk for a wrister that evaded Vanecek’s lunge to the right. Vanecek hurt himself on the play and Anderson, who turns 40 on Friday, replaced him. He had not played a postseason game since 2017. The 25% capacity crowd at Capital One Arena thought Alex Ovechkin put the Capitals ahead in the second period with a deflection goal off Dillon’s point shot. Instead the goal was credited to Dillon after replay showed the puck bounced through traffic and off a Boston stick, but not off Ovechkin’s. With Dmitry Orlov in the box for high-sticking, the Bruins converted on their third power-play chance of the night with 3:22 left in the second. David Pastrnak’s shot redirected off Ritchie’s skate and through Anderson’s legs, barely making it over the line before a defender came in to clear it. OSHIE STEPS UP AS CENTER Normally a right wing, Oshie played out of position as Washington’s third-line center with Evgeny Kuznetsov unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Oshie cashed in with two assists. Oshie was a game-time decision due to a lower-body injury he sustained May 8 that caused him to miss the Capitals’ regular-season finale. He left the bench briefly during the first period before returning to the game. NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara faced the Bruins in a playoff game for the first time after he spent 14 years as Boston’s captain. Chara finished with one shot and three hits. Also, former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall made his Bruins playoff debut a month after joining them as a trade-deadline acquisition from Buffalo. The second-line left wing had two shots in 17:49 of ice time. UP NEXT The Capitals host Game 2 on Monday night before the teams head to Boston for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Adam Zielonka, The Associated Press