Braves vs. Blue Jays Highlights

Associated Press

The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday. Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other newly promoted team in the top division. Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in their Group A game at Nokia Arena in Tampere.