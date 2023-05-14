Braves vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Danny Jansen hit a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the 9th to power the Blue Jays to a 6-5 win over the Braves
Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 Saturday. The Blue Jays won their second straight over the Braves, handing Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Braves had won six straight series away from home to start the year before coming north to Canada.
TORONTO — Danny Jansen’s walk-off two-run single to left field in the ninth inning gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 win and series sweep against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Down a run, the Blue Jays loaded the bases in the ninth inning. Jansen’s smash between third and short scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman. The Blue Jays (24-16) won for the 12th time in 15 home games in 2023, this time before a Mother's Day crowd of 40,895 at Rogers Centre. The Braves (25-15) smacked three homers
