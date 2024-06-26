Braves collect four runs in the 2nd inning
The Braves collect four runs to make a strong start against the Cardinals in the top of the 2nd inning
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
Kristaps Porzingis may miss Latvia's Olympic basketball campaign.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
The 16-year-old will have to wait to find out whether he becomes the youngest male ever to make the U.S. Olympic track and field team.
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Zaccharie Risacher is the latest player to lead the odds to be selected first in the NBA Draft.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Astros lurking in the shadows against their opponents, Paul Skenes’ continued brilliance on the mound and Steven Kwan possibly being another big bat for the Guardians.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
Bell led the final 64 laps of a race that took over six hours to complete.
A Mets fan might have taken Wrigley Field rules a little too seriously.