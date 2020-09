A raft of baby ducklings engaged in an adorable struggle to exit water in Bendigo, Victoria.

Footage sent to Storyful by Verity Nicholson shows the ducklings doing their utmost best to reach the adult ducks on dry land.

Local news commented on the footage, writing: “Perseverance is the key when you want to join your family on land!” Credit: Verity Nicholson via Storyful