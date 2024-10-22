Brandon Semenuk Bags Record-Breaking 5th Victory At Red Bull Rampage. Brandon Semenuk has made history by claiming a record-breaking fifth victory at the Red Bull Rampage, the premier freeride mountain bike event held in Utah’s red rock desert on 13 October. The Canadian rider delivered a thrilling performance, cementing his status as the only five-time champion. He beat the 17 riders who descended the cliffs of southwest Utah, with some of the most daring and progressive riding yet seen. Semenuk’s victory came in dramatic fashion after an early setback. His first run, which began with a highly technical Tailwhip into a double drop, looked poised for a podium finish before he crashed while attempting a Flip Whip. After a two-and-a-half-hour delay due to high winds, Semenuk was one of only two riders to return for a second attempt. Seizing the right weather conditions, he nailed both the Tailwhip and Flip Whip, earning a 92.73 score and taking home his fifth Red Bull Rampage title. ”I’m just stoked to build a cool line, hang out with my friends and get down to the bottom," said Semenuk, 33. Poland’s Szymon Godziek led the event until Semenuk’s late charge and finished second with a score of 91.66. American Tyler McCaul took third place with a 90.66 score.