Brandon Nimmo's incredible diving catch
Brandon Nimmo makes an incredible diving catch in left field for the final out of the bottom of the 3rd inning
Brandon Nimmo makes an incredible diving catch in left field for the final out of the bottom of the 3rd inning
Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat Frances Tiafoe in five sets 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
Reese tallied a career-high 19 rebounds and maintained her place as the WNBA's leading rebounder.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Murray is expected to compete in the singles and doubles competitions at the Olympics.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
Wilson will be a part of the U.S. 4x400 relay team.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
The race felt like it would never end.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
Richardson finished fourth in the women's 200-meter final at the U.S. Olympic track & field trials on Saturday evening, one spot shy of what she needed to punch her ticket to Paris in the event.
Thompson spent an hour signing autographs at the Sphere during the NHL Draft following the trade.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.