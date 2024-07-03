Brandon Nimmo's game-tying RBI single
Brandon Nimmo lines a single to left field to send Francisco Lindor home and tie the game at 2 in the top of the 8th
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Reese tallied a career-high 19 rebounds and maintained her place as the WNBA's leading rebounder.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
Walker retires at 34 years old after 14 professional seasons.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
Dalton Del Don has a quintet of hitters for fantasy baseball managers to consider adding.
Wilson will be a part of the U.S. 4x400 relay team.
Novak Djokovic is testing his surgically repaired knee before he plays at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Chargers got a character in Jim Harbaugh, and a good coach too.
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of the USMNT's match against Uruguay on Monday.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaves the Denver Nuggets for a lucrative free agent contract with the Orlando Magic.
Mexico scored just one goal in three Copa América games, and fell short of the quarterfinals after drawing Ecuador 0-0.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
Richardson finished fourth in the women's 200-meter final at the U.S. Olympic track & field trials on Saturday evening, one spot shy of what she needed to punch her ticket to Paris in the event.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.