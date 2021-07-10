Brandon Nimmo robs a home run
Brandon Nimmo leaps at the wall in center field and makes the catch to take a home run away from Bryan Reynolds
Ashleigh Barty is the first women's No. 1 to win Wimbledon since 2016.
Lamar Odom will be looking for a better opponent after beating Aaron Carter.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
Nikita Kucherov capitalized on his instantly-famous press conference, signing a deal with Bud Light.
Washington won a division title with an offense that struggled most of the season.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
It's been a tough couple days for Brendan Gallagher.
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse by former agent Warren LeGarie for breach of contract.
Nine years ago, the Raptors pursued Steve Nash but ended up signing Kyle Lowry, now regarded as the franchise's greatest ever player.
George Springer went out of his way to make a young fan's day.
Many fans baselessly speculated Andrei Vasilevskiy wore an oversized chest protector, after he stood close to the camera when shaking hands with Carey Price.
The parallels between the 2021 Phoenix Suns and 2019 Toronto Raptors are striking.
Even at 72, coach Gregg Popovich wasn't afraid to sprint with the rest of his coaching staff.
Despite Holiday and Tucker having different defensive assignments, the Suns remained one pick away from getting the matchup they wanted.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win. Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. The left-hander is 8-1 in 16 appearances against Toronto. Matt Wisler (one hit in 1 2/3 innings) and Pete Fairbanks (1 1/3 innings) combined for three innings before Diego Castillo finished the six-hitter f
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to the “incredible” England soccer team ahead of the European Championship final against Italy. Johnson praised the team’s “amazing performance” at Euro 2020 in a letter addressed to England coach Gareth Southgate and the players. He says England has “already made history” by making the final of a major international competition. Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium is the first one Engla
The COVID-19 pandemic may've cost Nick Arbuckle an entire football season but he feels it made him a better quarterback. Like all other CFL teams, the Toronto Argonauts opened their training camp Saturday. The Argos workout in Guelph, Ont., marked Arbuckle's first since 2019 when he was with the Calgary Stampeders. The CFL didn't play football in 2020 due to the global pandemic. It will open a 14-game campaign Aug. 5. "I've been in a full-go off-season for a year and a half and so I'm just, I fe
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Cherington's first amateur draft as general manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates was brief and remote, held amid the coronavirus pandemic that grounded scouts and wiped out nearly all of 2020's amateur baseball calendar. With the Bucs facing the pressure of the No. 1 overall pick this year, he's grateful to have his scouts back in the draft room, battling contentiously over their big board like old times. “The room has been great as far as getting past the niceties and let’s get
DENVER (AP) — Debates about right and left at the All-Star Game used to deal with pitchers or perhaps batting orders. This year it extends to the political divide in the United States. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred shifted Tuesday’s game to Denver’s Coors Field from Atlanta’s Truist Park because of a Georgia voting law that critics say will negatively affect communities of color. His decision generally was denounced by conservatives and praised by liberals. "Commissioner Rob Manfred moved th
NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will lead off the Major League Baseball draft for the fourth time, and first since they took pitcher Gerrit Cole in 2011. Here's a capsule look at some of the top players expected to go early when the draft begins Sunday night in Denver: WILL BEDNAR RHP, Mississippi St., 6-foot-2, 229 pounds, 21 years old. The ace of the national champions' pitching staff and the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series saw his draft stock rise through this seaso