Brandon Miller throws down the alley-oop!
The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
While carrying an iPad, Cincinnati Bengals' player Joe Burrow wore a tablet glove before a game, then injured his wrist during it — and now crack NFL investigators are looking for a molehill.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Russell Westbrook asking to come off bench for the LA Clippers.
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Toronto Argonauts say their medical personnel didn't see any indication star quarterback Chad Kelly suffered a head injury during the East Division final. On Wednesday, Kelly suggested to 3DownNation — a website that covers Canadian football — that he suffered head trauma during Toronto's 38-17 loss Saturday to the Montreal Alouettes. In a statement Thursday, the Argos said not only did their medical personnel not see any indication of injury, they weren't made aware of
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
The Maple Leafs star has elevated his game once again, and is beginning to look like one of the league's elite.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green was “wrong” and “took it too far” when he put Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in a headlock, agreeing that the five-game suspension handed down by the NBA was deserved. “Draymond was wrong,” Kerr said Thursday before the Warriors' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “He knows that. It’s a bad look. The five games is deserved.” The NBA cited Green's “ history of unsportsmanlike acts ” in determining the length. The alterc
Johnson’s victory, in the manliest of sports, contradicted claims of racial supremacy by whites and demonstrated that Blacks were no longer willing to acquiesce to white dominance.
Dolphins’ McDaniel offers injury updates, more news
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took a historic pole position at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix as Formula One tried to move on from a bruising 24 hours in Sin City.
The Gold Glove winner reportedly rejected a lucrative extension from the Blue Jays prior to becoming a free agent earlier this offseason.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
Anyone thinking Max Verstappen might be forced to toe the line after embarrassing Formula One bosses with his disparaging remarks about their new £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wednesday’s opening ceremony can think again.
Buffalo's Josh Allen is the only one to blame for him de-evolving into a more athletic Jameis Winston. The reason for Allen's struggles? Josh Allen.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Carabins and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds each advanced to the Vanier Cup on Saturday with convincing bowl wins on home turf. The Carabins scored a convincing 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre, while UBC crushed the visiting St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 in the Mitchell Bowl at Vancouver's Thunderbird Stadium. In Montreal, quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked the Carabins to an early lead when he finished off a 70-