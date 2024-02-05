Brandon Miller rises to block the shot

The Canadian Press

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick took out a full-page newspaper ad on Sunday to thank Boston fans for their support during his time on the New England sideline. “For 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and your power,” said the ad, which ran in Sunday’s Boston Globe and includes an image of Belichick overlooking a large crowd. “Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love,” he wrote. “The images from those days a