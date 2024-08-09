Brandon Lowe's go-ahead two-run homer (14)
Brandon Lowe crushes a go-ahead two-run home run to center, putting the Rays over the Cardinals with a 5-4 lead in the top of the 7th
Brandon Lowe crushes a go-ahead two-run home run to center, putting the Rays over the Cardinals with a 5-4 lead in the top of the 7th
Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald to determine the "friskiest" NFL teams this season.
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.
The Texas Rangers visited the White House to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship, presenting President Joe Biden with a jersey and a pair of cowboy boots.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USWNT ahead of their gold medal game against Brazil. They then bring on Gotham FC players, and stars of reality docuseries Offseason FC, Midge Purce and Taylor Smith to discuss the show as well as preview the men’s gold medal game between Spain and France.
Grant Holloway had won everything there is to win as a superstar hurdler except this, an Olympic final, a gold medal on the grandest stage in sport. Until now.
Lyles took the bronze.
Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein pull back the curtain and go behind the scenes on some of the biggest stories circulating around the NFL.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
The Browns will need Deshaun Watson to carry the load as RB Nick Chubb continues to rehab from injury. Amari Cooper will be his first target, barring a trade of him to San Francisco for Aiyuk.
The 49ers and Aiyuk couldn't agree to a new contract extension.
Baxter was the team's second-leading rusher in 2023 and took over as the top back following Jonathon Brooks' knee injury.
The 49ers are a bit hamstrung due to salary-cap reasons and a looming, massive contract for Brock Purdy, but they have prepared themselves a bit for this moment.
Thomas looked like a rising star for the Cowboys, until his relationship with the team went sour.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
According to a report, Nabers had been having lots of success against the Lions' secondary over the past two days and that may have been a factor in the escalation.
With Yahoo's default trade deadline looming, fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some final deal suggestions.
Team USA's Wettstein finishes sixth in a thrilling final at Place de la Concorde.
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.
The top level of college football is adopting a 12-team postseason format this season for the first time. Here's how the field will be decided and when each game will be played.