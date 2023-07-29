Brandon Lowe's three-run HR (12)
Brandon Lowe lifts a three-run home run to right field to give the Rays a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
TORONTO — A new look at Rogers Centre will give fans in the 100 level a new view. The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations on Thursday, detailing how the current 100-level seating bowl and structure will be fully demolished at the end of the 2023 season. The new seats will be installed from foul pole to foul pole, oriented toward the infield for improved viewing specifically for baseball. "Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform R
Whit Merrifield will lead off for the Blue Jays on Friday, while the slumping George Springer moves down to fifth in the batting order.
Dalton Pompey's days of playing professional baseball are behind him, as the former Blue Jays outfielder is now a police officer in Hamilton, Ontario.
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
Toronto can add in several areas before the MLB trade deadline. Here are three possible moves that would bolster the roster.
The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind. The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The governing bodies had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to receive feedback on the proposal, which would give tours the option to require a golf ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.
Here's what Canada needs to do in order to avoid an early exit at the Women's World Cup.
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — They almost did it, even without their best forwards. Netherlands got ahead of the United States early Thursday and then withstood a flurry of U.S. attacks to preserve a 1-1 draw in its rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. The Dutch entered the match with a weakened attack. Vivianne Miedema, the country's all-time leading women’s scorer, is out of the tournament entirely with a torn ACL. After coach Andries Jonker selected Lineth Beerensteyn for the team’s
Lando Norris’ response said it all. Asked whether he felt Spa should be guaranteed its spot on the F1 calendar given its questionable safety record, he looked at his interlocutor as if he had two heads. “Spa for me is incredible in qualifying and incredible in racing,” said the McLaren driver, firmly. “The circuit is one of the best of the season and if you asked any driver they would say it’s one that has to stay on.”
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario was never viewed as Cleveland's long-term shortstop — more of a temporary fix. On Wednesday, he became a former one. Eager to give young infielders Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias more playing time, the Guardians traded Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs. Rosario came to Cleveland from the New York Mets in the blockbuster deal for Francisco Lindor a fe
The country star wrote on Twitter that she was "glad" she and their sons Isaiah and Jacob could "celebrate you and your accomplishments"
If you're looking for a comprehensive list of the best unrestricted free agents in the NHL this offseason, you've come to the right place.
Charlynn Capan helped her son get through all three stages of Q-School to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card last year
It's easy to slip into familiar habits, but the Raptors need to break away from their past in order to move forward.
The Yankees' recent emphasis on rising young talent has led to an aging, unreliable lineup overly reliant on one star.