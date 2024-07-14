Brandon Lowe's solo home run (9)
Brandon Lowe hits a solo home run to right field to double the Rays' lead to 2-0 in the 6th
Brandon Lowe hits a solo home run to right field to double the Rays' lead to 2-0 in the 6th
Robb's car catapulted off the back of Alexander Rossi's as Rossi abruptly slowed.
Will Spain spoil England's latest attempt to bring home the Euros title?
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Angel Reese's WNBA record streak of consecutive double-doubles ends at 15 in the Chicago Sky's 81–67 loss to the New York Liberty.
That's a new one.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.
In today's edition: Skenes dazzles again, upset at Wimbledon, Spurs ball boy-turned-head coach, Disco Demolition Night and more.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
Sprinter Issam Asinga, who set the under-20 world record in the 100 meters, is suing Gatorade. In the lawsuit, he alleges that the company gave him a product with a banned substance, leading to a suspension.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss Team USA losing Kawhi Leonard and adding Derrick White, vibe check another bad offseason for the Miami Heat and preview the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
Burroughs played for four MLB teams during his 10-year career after becoming a household name during the 1992 and 1993 Little League World Series.
"This is inexcusable."
Wander Franco has been away from the Rays since allegations surfaced last August.