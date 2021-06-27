Brandon Lowe's solo home run

The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final. General manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement after Armia was not at practice in Montreal before the Canadiens travelled to play the Lightning. Game 1 of the final goes Monday night. A player on the protocol list has not necessarily tested positive for COVID-19. Players who have been in close contact with someone who tes