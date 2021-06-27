Brandon Lowe's solo home run
Brandon Lowe belts a solo home run to right field, putting the Rays on the board to make it 1-1 in the 5th inning
Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.
Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.
The Clippers had three field goals in the fourth quarter. Three.
The anthem is played once per day at the U.S. Olympic trials. They happened to play it with Berry on the podium.
Is the Pacquiao-Spence fight in danger?
Three men allegedly threatened KCP with guns in his own driveway.
Dominique Ducharme is doing his best not to look at the calendar. And even still, the days are passing much slower than normal.
How did Christina Clemons feel after Doritos sent her bags of Cool Ranch chips with her face on them? "Shocked is an understatement," she says.
For 25 minutes, Ciryl Gane put together arguably the most complete performance of his career.
The fan wasn't watching the race when a rider collided with the sign.
Mancini spent all of 2020 battling stage 3 colon cancer.
"If I lose, I'll be broke again and I'll figure it out," he said, before losing.
Only the Buss family owns a larger piece of the Lakers.
The Fever are done with Cox after just over a year.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique wants police to look into the death threats directed at striker Alvaro Morata and make a “robust response.” Morata said he received the threats on social media after missing several chances during the group stage of the European Championship, including a penalty against Slovakia on Wednesday. The striker, who has scored one goal so far at Euro 2020, said some of the threats were even directed toward his sons. “I think it’s a police matter really,” Luis
MONTREAL — Django Lovett hit the automatic Tokyo qualifying standard in winning the high jump at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials on Sunday. The 28-year-old from Surrey, B.C., cleared a personal best 2.33 metres — exactly the qualifying mark — on his third attempt. Michael Mason of Nanoose Bay, B.C., who's virtually guaranteed a Tokyo berth based on his world ranking, was second with 2.29. The event was missing Olympic and world champion Derek Drouin, who announced he was withdrawing
Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final. General manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement after Armia was not at practice in Montreal before the Canadiens travelled to play the Lightning. Game 1 of the final goes Monday night. A player on the protocol list has not necessarily tested positive for COVID-19. Players who have been in close contact with someone who tes
Rick Pitino professes to knowing three Greek words: Kalimera, kalispera and kalinichta, which translate to good morning, good afternoon and good night. Luckily for the Hall of Famer, basketball is a universal language. The Iona College coach — formerly of Providence, Louisville, Kentucky, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, among other stops — is also the coach of the Greek men’s national team, which begins play Tuesday in one of the four remaining Olympic qualifying tournaments that wil
Shohei Ohtani made history by plying his two-way trade against an NL team, and then tested the limits of Tropicana Field with massive homer.
Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.