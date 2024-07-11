Brandon Lowe's RBI single
Brandon Lowe loops an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the 3rd, giving the Rays a 3-2 lead
The annual ESPN awards presentation, held since 1993, will honor the sports world's best and brightest stars on Thursday night.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.
Burroughs played for four MLB teams during his 10-year career after becoming a household name during the 1992 and 1993 Little League World Series.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
After firing Gregg Berhalter on Wednesday, U.S. Soccer will immediately begin the search for a new USMNT head coach. Here are 18 candidates who should be considered — long shots or not.
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.
"This is inexcusable."
Dalton Knecht had 20 points and nine rebounds.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
In today's edition: Alcaraz chases history, the company that owns 35 baseball teams, Spain and Argentina advance, and more.
With time to reflect on his collapse at Pinehurst, McIlroy is ready to challenge again for another major.
Utah named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley the team's coach in waiting on July 1.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Lionel Messi got his first goal of the 2024 Copa América, and Argentina reached the final with a 2-0 win over Canada in Tuesday's semifinal.
Antetokounmpo was moved to tears when Greece qualified for the Olympics. Now he's bestowed with one of the highest honors in all of sports.
Zach Edey had a double-double in his summer league debut, but couldn't lead the Grizzlies past the Jazz on Monday night.