Brandon Lowe's game-tying solo homer (17)

Brandon Lowe rips a pinch-hit solo homer to center, tying the game at 1 in the top of the 9th
The Texas Rangers could have seven starting pitchers to rotate with top prospect Kumar Rocker being called up.
The New York Yankees have added their top prospect for their September pennant run.
Christian McCaffrey is out for Monday's game against the New York Jets with a calf injury.
Tyreek Hill was put in handcuffs during an incident with police ahead of the Miami Dolphins' season opener on Sunday.
Hill and Campbell were both detained then released by Miami Police following alleged traffic violations by Hill ahead of Sunday's Dolphins game.
Nacua injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Love was reportedly initially expected to miss 3-6 weeks with the MCL sprain he suffered in Week 1.
Is the Mercury's promotion a clever marketing ploy or a sign of Taurasi's upcoming retirement?
Jones threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, during a 28-6 loss to the Vikings.
The first two weeks of the college football season have shown us something about this class of freshmen receivers.
Sunday's win was the start of what many expect to be a season of thrilling victories leading, eventually, to a Lombardi Trophy; or at least again something damn close. Do Detroit fans dare to dream?
The first NFL Sunday of the season is in the books and boy there's a lot of new information to digest. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon on the newly revamped recap show to breakdown every fantasy angle from all the action on Sunday. Harmon and Behrens reveal the games they care about the most, the games they sort of care about and the games that could have been an email.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Week 1's Sunday action.
With Week 1's Sunday action in the books, Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise to find the signal.
Joined by her daughter Charlie, Morgan said goodbye to the San Diego Wave and her career as a soccer player Sunday night.
Wilson tweaked her leg late in Friday's game against the Sun and was seen wearing a walking boot ahead of Sunday's matchup.
PItchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are expected to rejoin the Texas Rangers rotation next week during a series against the Seattle Mariners, manager Bruce Bochy said
Never too early to start plugging in those fantasy football waivers! Check out this suggested trio for Week 2.
Jayden Daniels' debut wasn't bad, but it didn't go as Washington hoped either.
Scott Pianowski breaks down fantasy's stars and disappointments from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.