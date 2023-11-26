Brandon Ingram rocks the rim

KC also moved a wideout to injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least four weeks.
The duo were spotted front row at Madison Square Garden on Friday
An anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic has revealed which NFL fans are considered the most annoying by players in the league.
Under sanction in connection with sign-stealing operation, Jim Harbaugh is now in position to collect $1.5 million from win in Big Ten championship.
Giddey told reporters on Friday that "for right now, I don’t have anything to say"
The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October. “We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday. Giddey had no comment when
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
During a NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Golden State Warriors, the last name of San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama was misspelled on his jersey.
Defending champion Cameron Smith misses the cut at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship by nine shots, leaving him close to tears.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Elite athletes generally require six to nine months of rehabilitation before they’re ready to return after Achilles surgery, according to experts.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby matched his season high with 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 121-108 on Friday night in the NBA's In-Season Tournament, eliminating the Bulls for contention. The Raptors, eliminated when Orlando beat Boston earlier Friday, improved to 1-2 in the tournament. Chicago fell to 0-3 in the tournament. The Bulls have lost three straight and six of seven. Dennis Schroder added 17 points in Toronto's balanced attack. Gary Trent Jr. had 16 p
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, put his Red Bull on pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
We are deep into the 2023-24 NBA season and teams have just about established the rotations. Some teams like the Timberwolves had it mostly figured out before the season started, while others like the Suns needed time to figure out their guys. Every ...
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
Heat not prioritizing Zach LaVine; here’s why it wouldn’t make sense
Manchester City have every right to feel aggrieved that a second goal for them was ruled out. It should have stood, plain and simple.
The NBA initiated the investigation into Josh Giddey after an anonymous user allegedly connected the 21-year-old player to an underage female.