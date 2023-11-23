Brandon Ingram rises up and throws it down

Coach Andy Reid was displeased with tight end Travis Kelce during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions for many years were a team people had to watch on Thanksgiving. Detroit was so bad for so long that some started clamoring for the franchise to lose its traditional place on the holiday. Suddenly, the Lions are a team NFL fans outside the Motor City want to see. “We’re getting networks asking for the Lions,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit before attending Detroit's last game at Ford Field. “I think a lot of that goes back t
Drew Brees revealed Tuesday that, just three years after retiring from the NFL, he is no longer able to throw with his right arm.
Is the world No. 3 on the move?
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
Dolphins put Ahmed on injured reserve, promote Chosen
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich grabbed the microphone and chastised the crowd at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night, telling fans to stop booing former Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. “Excuse me for a second,” Popovich said, silencing the crowd late in the first half. “Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Have a little class. It’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.” Leonard has been jeered by Spurs fans since he demanded a t
Ever wonder what an alternate ending to Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren would look like? Maybe something like this ...
Jason Kelce was quick to offer his brother an invite to "make a quick trip" to Pennsylvania for the holiday after Travis revealed he'll be solo
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
"The thought of him not being in New England is hard for me to think about," Brady admitted on Monday
Britain will take on Serbia in the quarter-finals in Malaga on Thursday.
American Thanksgiving is a milestone on the NHL calendar that goes a long way in determining whether or not a team will make the playoffs.
A new documentary "Bye Bye Barry" looks at the life and career of Barry Sanders. It has also angered former Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell.
NFL Thanksgiving Day: Betting odds say Lions, Cowboys and 49ers are clear favorites in the holiday tripleheader, but here is why two games will be close with at least one upset in play. Our picks
The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have long hosted games on Thanksgiving Day. Here is why those NFL teams are a vital part of the holiday.
The Sabres rookie has blown away expectations, and his dazzling first career goal won't be putting a damper on those anytime soon.
Bryce went from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall to Notre Dame to Sierra Canyon.
Boo Williams wakes up each morning not knowing how the pain will hit. It could be debilitating headaches that make it impossible to get out of bed. Sometimes the pain shoots down his neck. Through all of it, he’s angry. Williams, who played tight end for the Saints from 2001-05, needs surgery, medicine and doctors, but struggles to afford any of it. The 44-year-old, who lives in Picayune, Mississippi, was recently awarded $5,000 a month by the NFL’s disability benefit plan, but says the plan and