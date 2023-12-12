Brandon Ingram hits from way downtown
TORONTO — While baseball star Shohei Ohtani's decision not to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend has left fans wondering what might have been, one sports economist says team owner Rogers Communications Inc. is better off for having struck out. Ohtani said Saturday he'd be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with reports indicating his deal is worth a record US$700 million over 10 years, after a courtship process in which the Blue Jays were among the final suitors. Off the field,
Rory McIlroy has triggered a fresh row with his former Ryder Cup team-mates Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood after renewing his attack on the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One touchdown would have been enough for the Raiders. Or two field goals. Even one field goal would have forced overtime. But Las Vegas couldn't even manage that much offense in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, an ignominious result that led to interim coach Antonio Pierce pledging to evaluate everyone in the organization. “The whole football program, our whole program — everybody,” Pierce said. “Got to win. It ain’t good enough. So, got to win.” Any evalu
Mike McCarthy coached four days after having an emergency appendectomy yet the Cowboys didn’t give him a game ball after win over Eagles
Tony Granato says he's taking a temporary leave of absence from his role as a TV analyst to begin treatment this week for non-Hodgkin Lympoma.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was furious at the end of the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he appeared to be angry about a call by the officials.
DALLAS (AP) — Red Wings forward David Perron was suspended for six games by the NHL on Monday for cross-checking Ottawa defenceman Artem Zub in the aftermath of a hit on Dylan Larkin that knocked out the Detroit captain. Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Zub as he stood next to the prone Larkin in the first period of Saturday's game. Larkin was motionless on the ice after getting cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph. Und
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles still control the NFC East, even after rare consecutive losses and allowing the Dallas Cowboys to match them atop the division. The Eagles are also far from being a dominant team despite their 10-3 record after their 33-13 loss at Dallas on Sunday night. “I think the biggest thing for this team now is really find out who the dudes are,” veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “I’ve been part of teams where the dudes in the locke
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Travis Kelce and Kadarius Toney had combined to make the play of the season to give the Kansas City Chiefs a late lead when the celebration quickly turned to silence. An offside penalty on Toney negated the score. Anytime there’s a big play in an NFL game, announcers are quick to point out whether a yellow flag has been thrown. Fans can’t get too excited until they hear on televisi
