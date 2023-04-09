Brandon Ingram with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/09/2023
Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/09/2023
Pop singer Christina Aguilera got frank about her sex life on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about her favorite oral sex tips.
Jon Super/Pool via REUTERSRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was reportedly “infuriated” when his father King Charles III told him he couldn’t pay for Meghan Markle in the future. A new book, Our King, by respected royal chronicler Robert Jobson, reveals that after Harry told Charles and Prince William he was going to marry Meghan, William asked, “Are you sure Harold?” Then, according to
‘I do what I wanna do,’ actor declared
Diana, Princess of Wales was also a fan of the bright shade, which the current Princess of Wales wore for an Easter Sunday service this weekend at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
King Charles' youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's rep gave the BBC a rare update on whether they will attend his coronation next month.
Vehicle spotted being driven erratically in Woodland, California
Insurers will go bust if they are forced to cover the cost of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, the founder of one of the world’s biggest brokers has warned. David Howden, who has built an £11bn eponymous insurance empire, said his industry cannot be expected to cover the cost of war, amid a row over Mr Putin’s seizure of hundreds of commercial aircraft. Mr Howden said: “The insurance market cannot be a systemic backstop for a war between the UK and Russia. And it's not designed to be. No policie
Many believe the contestant said the correct answer to a puzzle that was worth a hefty sum
A jury on Friday convicted Sgt. Daniel Perry for the shooting death of Garrett Foster, 28, at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas
Russia has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
The best of both worlds.
"She sells seashells down by the seashore," Blake Lively wrote on Instagram as she and husband Ryan Reynolds enjoyed some beach time with their mothers
In truly shocking news, Entertainment Tonight reported on Saturday that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn quietly split up after six years together.
A former US Navy fighter pilot has told how his squadron encountered UFOs almost daily for months while training off the American coast.
Vladimir Putin has often complained of the West waging a “proxy” war in Ukraine by supplying Kyiv with training and technology to fight back against Russian troops.
The Dirrty singer did not hold back during a recent podcast appearance as she championed "sex positivity".
Idaho seeing an influx of Californians moving in.
A Utah man who f atally shot his wife, her mother and the couple’s five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he “would rather rot in hell” than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday. The claims in the suicide note left by Michael Haight, 42, stand in stark contract to conclusions by investigators in the 57-page report that overwhelmingly portray Haight, and not his wife, as controlling and abusive. The report cites the family's communications before the killings and interviews from community members conducted after the January tragedy.
Christie Brinkley looks so toned in a vintage ’80s swimsuit to discuss aging in a new Instagram. The actress turned 69 on February 2.
Salma Hayek, who voiced Kitty Softpaws in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," showed up to the Oscars red carpet with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.