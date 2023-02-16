Brandon Ingram with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

Bill Gates says bioterrorism is the future threat we aren’t thinking enough about. The damage could “reach untold magnitude” if we don’t act fast.
Slick road conditions caused multiple accidents on major Washington highways Tuesday morning.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
The 17-year-old had been in a football academy in Leicestershire since late last year.
Wilson Jr. had been at the hospital to receive treatment after being declared incompetent to stand trial following an August arrest
Phil Mickelson was 71st in the world when his move to LIV Golf became official in June and No. 32 after the 2021 PGA Championship. He's at No. 279.
As the race to the bottom continues, Yahoo Sports takes a look at seven teams that could land Wembanyama and how the season is shaping up.
Both Derek Carr and the Raiders are seeking a fresh start in 2023, as the two sides will part ways after the QB refused to waive his no-trade clause.
QUEBEC — Premier François Legault is calling on the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to provide a public explanation after disturbing revelations in a recent Ontario court decision of sexual assault and torture suffered by teenage players. The premier called the hazing abuse of young people detailed by the judge "very serious" and said the league cannot remain silent. "It's disgusting, it's disgusting," Legault told reporters in Quebec City Tuesday. "It's time the Quebec Major Junior League exp
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster drew a crucial defensive hold on the Eagles' James Bradberry that helped Kansas City drain the clock in Super Bowl 57.
TORONTO — Jakob Poeltl's 30 points were one shy of a career high as he led the Toronto Raptors past the Orlando Magic 123-113 on Tuesday. Poeltl also had nine rebounds in his best performance since being traded to Toronto (28-31) last Thursday. He had a career-best 31 points for the San Antonio Spurs in a 117-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 15. Pascal Siakam added 26 points with four rebounds and six assists for the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet scored 10 and had a season-high 15 a
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
Well this is something: the 2023 LIV Golf League season will air in 100 percent of the country. The network made it official today by announcing the first official full season of the Saudi-backed golf will air on some CW stations and on Nexstar owned and operated stations in key markets including Chicago, San Francisco, […]
Here's a comprehensive overview of what each team needs and what assets they're working with ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' little girl had a blast on her first trip to Disneyland
The Canadian men's national soccer team has officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. Soccer's international governing body confirmed that Canada — along with the U.S. and Mexico — have secured automatic berths as co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The marquee event — set to begin on June 3, 2026 and conclude on July 8, 2026 — will have 16 cities across the three countries host games, which includes Toronto and Vancouver. FIFA released a statement Tuesday saying: "The FIFA Counci
The order for how drivers will roll off pit road during Wednesday evening’s qualifying session for Sunday’s 65th Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been unveiled. A random draw determined the order with the top 20 in owners’ points in 2022 being the last 20 to go. The two fastest […]
Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu first met in 2017
MONTREAL — Cody Fajardo has a new CFL home. The veteran quarterback signed a two-year deal with the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency. The move wasn't a surprise as former Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris agreed to a deal last week with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Fajardo's former team. The 30-year-old Fajardo spent the past three seasons with Saskatchewan, leading the Riders to the West Division final in 2019 and '21. Montreal also secured him a reliable recei