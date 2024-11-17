Brandon Ingram with the big dunk

The Ducks won 16-13 after attempting a fake with the lead inside the final two minutes.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Colorado's biggest fan received a heartwarming gesture from the crowd at Folsom Field during the Buffaloes' win over Utah.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
Hunter scored a rushing TD, grabbed an interception and made a highlight-reel catch.
There are two games between ranked opponents in Week 12 and both of those games are in the SEC.
LeBron is now fifth on the NBA's all-time triple-double list.
The Cavs set a franchise record for most consecutive wins with Friday's victory.
This wasn't the best effort by the Mavericks star.
The Dodgers have been interested in Adames and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at him include the Giants and Braves.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his Week 11 viewing guide.
Here are evaluator consensus for five of the top QBs in this class, as well as why it feels a lot like the 2024 RB class — with one major variable.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 11.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off this monster episode by previewing the biggest matchups of an enticing Week 11 slate of NFL games by giving one (or two or three) things to watch in each. Later, Nate is joined by the Athletic's draft guru himself Dane Brugler to deep dive on the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo give strengths and weaknesses of the class and favorite players at each position before diving into their latest big boards and comparing key prospects to keep an eye on.
Dominate your Week 11 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Here's a look at Week 11 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Dominate Week 11 fantasy football matchups with these players with favorable situations in Week 11.
The 59 points is the most in the NBA this season. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in a monster night to rally the Bucks from an 18-point deficit.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.