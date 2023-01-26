Brandon Ingram with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 01/25/2023
Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft
DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti
Bruce Boudreau is gone, Rick Tocchet arrives to a chorus of boos. On the latest episode of Zone Time, Sam Chang describes the fallout in Vancouver as the bleakest and most depressing episode in Canucks franchise history.
DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on
MONTREAL — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting "really close to the end." In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Bettman said that the investigation was "not a race" and that the goal was to "get it right." "Doing an investigation of this nature, getting access to information and people, isn't someth
The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell
VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P
HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists. “We are very happy to have Ashtone re-s
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence signed jerseys, helmets and posters for teammates Monday before heading into the offseason. He left his locker pretty much intact. He’s ready to run it back. Lawrence understands aspects will be a little different when the Jacksonville Jaguars return in three months, but the quarterback is confident they have the nucleus in place to be an annual playoff contender for years to come. “We set a new standard and we’re not going to settle for anything less,”
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin
Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le