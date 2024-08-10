Brandon Drury's RBI single
Brandon Drury's singles on a ground ball to left field, tying the game at 2 against the Nationals in the top of the 4th inning
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics was big for Team USA with women's soccer, men's basketball, and track and field earning several gold medals.
The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly over, but Saturday was a packed day across France as events started to wrap up ahead of Sunday's Closing Ceremony.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
Steph Curry lead Team USA with 24 points.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
Fisher claimed his second medal of the Games, after winning bronze in the 10k meters.
The eight women who made Saturday’s 100 hurdles final combined to form one of the fastest fields ever assembled.
Aiyuk’s future with the NFC champs has been in limbo since he requested a trade after not being able to negotiate a long-term contract this offseason.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there’s a possibility we see pro baseball players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Braves and Reds taking their game next year to the racetrack and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
Olivia Reeves won gold in the Olympic women's 71kg weightlifting competition on Friday. She's the United States' first woman to win weightlifting gold in 24 years.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
It is the men's volleyball team's sixth medal and first since claiming bronze at Rio 2016.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.