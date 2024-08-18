Brandon Drury starts a nice inning-ending double play
Brandon Drury dives to make a smooth stop and starts an inning-ending double play to get out of a bases-loaded jam
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced Sunday that Minshew had won the starting role for the 2024 season.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
When Banchero looked around at the landscape of the East, he sees a Magic team that should be in the mix with the likes of Boston, Philadelphia and other top-tier teams.
Alcaraz was knocked out in the second round of the Cincinnati Open by Gaël Monfils in three sets.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if the D-backs or Padres can catch the Dodgers in the NL West after their hot streak, the Astros doing typical Astros things and how realistic a 6 innings starter mandatory rule might be.
We conclude position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy with maybe the deepest position in fantasy football: Tight Ends. Yep, that's right, the TE position may never be deeper than it looks on paper in 2024. Andy Behrens is back in America to join Matt Harmon to discuss the often maligned position in fantasy football.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
While this version of the Padres has fewer top-tier names than in years prior, this version might be made for October.
Nicolas Cage will play John Madden in a film focusing on the legendary football coach and broadcaster's role in creating the "Madden NFL" video game franchise.
What makes McCarthy's meniscus injury even more unfortunate is the potential he flashed this past weekend. Meanwhile, Christian Wilkins is perfect for the Raiders and the new coaches in Seattle could be cooking up something fun.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
We're almost to the end of the 2024 offseason! With Week 0 just over a week away, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a peek at the slate of games next Saturday. On today's show, they also pitch the biggest headlines of the 2024 season they're most excited to see. From conference realignment to the expanded playoff, they dive into how this season will be the most momentous ever.