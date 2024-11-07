Brandon Clarke skies for the big oop

Ja Morant landed awkwardly under the rim after trying to throw down a dunk in the second half of their matchup with the Lakers.
"I still break, but that's like in my living room with my partner."
Charles McDonald checks in with his look at the most notable developments of the 2024 season, both good and bad.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to dive into the NFL trade deadline and determine the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday before going behind the scenes on Frank's latest NFL power rankings and giving their predictions ahead of the Thursday night AFC North showdown.
Moore ran off the field in the middle of a play due to a rolled ankle.
Oklahoma State has lost six straight games and is at risk of snapping an 18-season bowl streak.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
DeAndre Hopkins is already paying off for the Chiefs and the Lions and Commanders beefed up on defense. But what are the Cowboys and Steelers both made underwhelming additions.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and Adam Breneman provide instant reactions to the 12 team College Football Playoff rankings and preview the biggest games of Week 11.
Week 9 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 10. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 10 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Ohtani's shoulder injury in the 2024 World Series was apparently a bit worse than the Dodgers let on.
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 10 quarterback rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 10 PPR wide receiver rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 10 half-PPR flex rankings.
Moss has started USC's first nine games of the season
The Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers game Nov. 17 is now a "Sunday Night Football" matchup.
Outspoken Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly unloaded on the Yankees on his podcast, saying they were one of the worst teams in the MLB postseason.
What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? This week, let's take a look a decision made by Patriots' coach Jerod Mayo.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways to every game from Week 9 of NFL action.